Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii odds heading into game week

Week 0 will conclude on the islands as the Vanderbilt Commodores will hit the road to face the Hawai’i Warriors on Saturday, August 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, HI, and is scheduled to air on CBS Sports Network.

Tumoil engulfed Hawai’i’ following the 2021 season as the program witnessed a mass exodus of players amid allegations of verbal abuse and a toxic culture fostered by head coach Todd Graham. The embattled head coach resigned in January, opening the door for legendary Hawai’i quarterback Timmy Chang to take over as head coach for his alma mater.

Vanderbilt is entering Year 2 of the Clark Lea era in Nashville and is looking for any semblance of progress. The team took its lumps with a 2-10 record in 2021, going winless in the SEC for a second straight season. Mike Wright will be the Day 1 starter at quarterback after starting five of Vandy’s last six games last season.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Vanderbilt -8

Total: 54

