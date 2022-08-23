Opening odds for Week 0 of 2022 college football season

College football is finally here, and the season kicks off Week 0 with the Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers facing off in Dublin, Ireland. Scott Frost’s Huskers are coming back from a 3-9 season full of what-ifs, and Northwestern is also trying to recover from a 3-9 record in 2021. Both teams went 1-8 in conference play last season, so one team will come out of the opener tying their conference win record for the entirety of last season.

Northwestern will head over the pond as a 13-point underdog, and off the opposite coast, the Vanderbilt Commodores enter Hawai’i favored with an eight-point spread despite going 2-10 last year. This game pits two rookie head coaches that are also alums of their employer in Vandy’s Clark Lea and the Rainbow Warriors Timmy Chang. Both schools are in a full-rebuild mode and wanting to start on the right foot, as the schedule won’t get much easier for either as the season continues.

These games will serve as a fun warm-up for Labor Day Weekend’s Top-25 marquee matchups. Here are the latest betting odds for Week 0 of the 2022 college football season.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

College Football Week 0 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Team Spread Total Moneyline Nebraska -13 -110 O 49.5 -110 -500 Northwestern +13 -110 U 49.5 -110 +400 Nevada -9 -110 O 50.5 -110 -330 New Mexico State +9 -110 U 50.5 -110 +275 Wyoming +10 -110 O 44 -110 +340 Illinois -10 -110 U 44 -110 -425 UConn +27 -110 O 60 -110 +1400 Utah State -27 -110 U 60 -110 -3500 Charlotte +7 -110 O 58 -110 +235 Florida Atlantic -7 -110 U 58 -110 -280 North Texas -1 -110 O 55 -110 -115 UTEP +1 -110 U 55 -110 -105 Vanderbilt -8 -110 O 53.5 -110 -300 Hawaii +8 -110 U 53.5 -110 +250

