Heisman Trophy odds for Hendon Hooker, stats, projections, and more

The 2022 college football season is quickly approaching and we have preseason Heisman Trophy odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll look at Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, a very intriguing dark horse candidate in the SEC East.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Hooker currently has +4000 odds to win the award. He shares the same odds as another SEC East quarterback in Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

2021 Stats

After three seasons at Virginia Tech, Hooker transferred to Tennessee in January of 2021 right before the program hired Josh Heupel to be its next head football coach. This unexpected pairing ended up producing one of the SEC’s sneaky fun offenses that fall as the Volunteers finished with seven wins.

The Greensboro, NC, native completed 68% of his passes for 2,945 yards, 31 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He also had 616 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

What does Hendon Hooker need to do to win the Heisman Trophy?

Hooker would need to top his 2021 season with better numbers both through the air and on the ground. However, what will get him noticed by Heisman voters this year are signature wins for the rebuilding program.

Games against Pitt, Florida, and LSU will serve as early tests but its Tennessee’s annual “Third Saturday in October” rivalry against Alabama that will make or break his Heisman run. If he’s the UT quarterback that’s able to end the Crimson Tide’s 15-year winning streak in this series, he’ll get major Heisman consideration in December.