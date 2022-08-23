Charlotte vs. FAU odds heading into game week

We have a Conference USA matchup on the Week 0 docket as the Charlotte 49ers head south to face the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, August 27 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, FL, and will air on CBS Sports Network.

Charlotte is entering its final season in C-USA before heading to the AAC next year and is looking to establish some positive momentum before making the jump. The 49ers just missed out on bowl eligibility with a 5-7 record last season, dropping their final three contests. Starting quarterback Chris Reynolds returns for his fifth-season with the program and is looking to top a career year in 2021.

FAU is also entering its final C-USA season before jumping to the AAC and wants to re-establish itself as a conference title contender this year. Like Charlotte, the Owls also sputtered down the stretch last year to finish with a 5-7 record and miss bowl eligibility. Starting quarterback N’Kosi Perry is returning for his fifth year of collegiate ball after throwing four just under 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Owls last year.

Charlotte vs. FAU opening odds

Spread: FAU -7

Total: 59

Moneyline: Charlotte +235, FAU -280

