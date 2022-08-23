UConn vs. Utah State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 0 game

The UConn Huskies and Utah State Aggies meet up Saturday for a Week 0 battle from Merlin Olsen Field and Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The Huskies are coming off a 1-11 season, while the Aggies finished 10-3, 6-2 in the Mountain West Conference.

Huskies new head coach Jim Mora Jr. wants his team to take the first, positive step for the season. It’s time to find out how much of an impact their incoming players will have out of the gate. Penn State QB transfer Ta’Quan Roberson showed some flashes of his potential last year but never fully got it together. With a change of scenery, it’ll be interesting to see how he fares.

Utah State is very explosive on both sides of the ball, with a well-rated defense that should be able to prevent UConn from gaining much momentum. However the Aggies return just 49% of last year’s roster, and that’s in the bottom 10% of all of FBS football.

UConn enters this matchup as the obvious underdog with a +27 spread, and +1400 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. That makes Utah State the -3500 on the moneyline, with the total set at 60.