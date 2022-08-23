 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway road course.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Daytona International Speedway from Daytona Beach, Florida this weekend for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The race is scheduled for Saturday, August 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC.

Chase Elliott is the favorite with +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by a three-way tie for the second-best odds at +1200 including Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney, who won this race in 2021. Kyle Larson won last week’s race at Watkins Glen International, and he is tied for the fifth-best odds at +1300.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 opening odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Chase Elliott +1000 +275 +140
Ryan Blaney +1200 +330 +160
Denny Hamlin +1200 +330 +160
Bubba Wallace +1200 +425 +220
Ross Chastain +1300 +400 +200
Kyle Larson +1300 +400 +200
Joey Logano +1300 +400 +190
William Byron +1300 +400 +190
Kyle Busch +1500 +425 +220
Austin Cindric +1500 +425 +250
Martin Truex Jr. +1800 +550 +300
Daniel Suarez +2000 +550 +300
Tyler Reddick +2000 +550 +250
Alex Bowman +2200 +600 +300
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2500 +800 +350
Kevin Harvick +2500 +800 +350
Christopher Bell +2500 +800 +350
Brad Keselowski +2500 +800 +350
Chase Briscoe +3000 +800 +350
Austin Dillon +3000 +800 +350
Aric Almirola +3000 +800 +400
Erik Jones +3500 +1000 +500
Chris Buescher +3500 +1000 +400
Michael McDowell +4000 +1200 +700
Ty Gibbs +4000 +1000 +500
Justin Haley +5000 +1500 +700
Cole Custer +7500 +2000 +1000
Ty Dillon +10000 +3000 +1200
Daniel Hemric +10000 +3000 +1200
Corey Lajoie +10000 +3000 +1200
Todd Gilliland +15000 +5000 +1400
Noah Gragson +15000 +5000 +1400
Harrison Burton +15000 +5000 +1400
David Ragan +20000 +6000 +2000
Landon Cassill +50000 +15000 +5000
Cody Ware 50000 +15000 +7000
B.J. McLeod 50000 +15000 +7000

