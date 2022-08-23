NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Daytona International Speedway from Daytona Beach, Florida this weekend for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The race is scheduled for Saturday, August 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC.
Chase Elliott is the favorite with +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by a three-way tie for the second-best odds at +1200 including Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney, who won this race in 2021. Kyle Larson won last week’s race at Watkins Glen International, and he is tied for the fifth-best odds at +1300.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400.
Coke Zero Sugar 400 opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Chase Elliott
|+1000
|+275
|+140
|Ryan Blaney
|+1200
|+330
|+160
|Denny Hamlin
|+1200
|+330
|+160
|Bubba Wallace
|+1200
|+425
|+220
|Ross Chastain
|+1300
|+400
|+200
|Kyle Larson
|+1300
|+400
|+200
|Joey Logano
|+1300
|+400
|+190
|William Byron
|+1300
|+400
|+190
|Kyle Busch
|+1500
|+425
|+220
|Austin Cindric
|+1500
|+425
|+250
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1800
|+550
|+300
|Daniel Suarez
|+2000
|+550
|+300
|Tyler Reddick
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|Alex Bowman
|+2200
|+600
|+300
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+2500
|+800
|+350
|Kevin Harvick
|+2500
|+800
|+350
|Christopher Bell
|+2500
|+800
|+350
|Brad Keselowski
|+2500
|+800
|+350
|Chase Briscoe
|+3000
|+800
|+350
|Austin Dillon
|+3000
|+800
|+350
|Aric Almirola
|+3000
|+800
|+400
|Erik Jones
|+3500
|+1000
|+500
|Chris Buescher
|+3500
|+1000
|+400
|Michael McDowell
|+4000
|+1200
|+700
|Ty Gibbs
|+4000
|+1000
|+500
|Justin Haley
|+5000
|+1500
|+700
|Cole Custer
|+7500
|+2000
|+1000
|Ty Dillon
|+10000
|+3000
|+1200
|Daniel Hemric
|+10000
|+3000
|+1200
|Corey Lajoie
|+10000
|+3000
|+1200
|Todd Gilliland
|+15000
|+5000
|+1400
|Noah Gragson
|+15000
|+5000
|+1400
|Harrison Burton
|+15000
|+5000
|+1400
|David Ragan
|+20000
|+6000
|+2000
|Landon Cassill
|+50000
|+15000
|+5000
|Cody Ware
|50000
|+15000
|+7000
|B.J. McLeod
|50000
|+15000
|+7000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.