NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Daytona International Speedway from Daytona Beach, Florida this weekend for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The race is scheduled for Saturday, August 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC.

Chase Elliott is the favorite with +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by a three-way tie for the second-best odds at +1200 including Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney, who won this race in 2021. Kyle Larson won last week’s race at Watkins Glen International, and he is tied for the fifth-best odds at +1300.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 opening odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Chase Elliott +1000 +275 +140 Ryan Blaney +1200 +330 +160 Denny Hamlin +1200 +330 +160 Bubba Wallace +1200 +425 +220 Ross Chastain +1300 +400 +200 Kyle Larson +1300 +400 +200 Joey Logano +1300 +400 +190 William Byron +1300 +400 +190 Kyle Busch +1500 +425 +220 Austin Cindric +1500 +425 +250 Martin Truex Jr. +1800 +550 +300 Daniel Suarez +2000 +550 +300 Tyler Reddick +2000 +550 +250 Alex Bowman +2200 +600 +300 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2500 +800 +350 Kevin Harvick +2500 +800 +350 Christopher Bell +2500 +800 +350 Brad Keselowski +2500 +800 +350 Chase Briscoe +3000 +800 +350 Austin Dillon +3000 +800 +350 Aric Almirola +3000 +800 +400 Erik Jones +3500 +1000 +500 Chris Buescher +3500 +1000 +400 Michael McDowell +4000 +1200 +700 Ty Gibbs +4000 +1000 +500 Justin Haley +5000 +1500 +700 Cole Custer +7500 +2000 +1000 Ty Dillon +10000 +3000 +1200 Daniel Hemric +10000 +3000 +1200 Corey Lajoie +10000 +3000 +1200 Todd Gilliland +15000 +5000 +1400 Noah Gragson +15000 +5000 +1400 Harrison Burton +15000 +5000 +1400 David Ragan +20000 +6000 +2000 Landon Cassill +50000 +15000 +5000 Cody Ware 50000 +15000 +7000 B.J. McLeod 50000 +15000 +7000

