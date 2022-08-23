NASCAR schedule for Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR is headed to Daytona International Speedway with races including the Xfinity and Cup Series this weekend. Qualifying for both races is set for Friday afternoon prior to getting into the main action on Friday and Saturday evening.

The Cup Series will race the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, August 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Chase Elliott is the current favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +1000 odds.

The Xfinity Series will race the Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola on Friday, August 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be aired on USA and streamed on USANetwork.com. Ty Gibbs and Justin Allgaier are co-favorites to win the race with +700 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All times below are ET.

Friday, August 26

3:05 p.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — USA, USANetwork.com

5:05 p.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — USA, USANetwork.com

7:30 p.m. — Wawa 250 Race, Xfinity Series — USA, USANetwork.com (also streaming on Peacock)

Saturday, August 27

7 p.m. — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Cup Series — NBC, Peacock