How to watch the 2022 TOUR Championship via live online stream

The 2022 TOUR Championship, the third and final leg of the FedEx Cup, will be held at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will be held from Thursday, August 25 until Sunday, August 28. East Lake is a Par 70 course and the top 30 ranked players on the PGA TOUR will battle for the first-place prize of $18 million.

Patrick Cantlay won the FedEx Cup in 2021 and defended his BMW Championship last week in Wilmington, Delaware. He has +330 (with starting strokes) betting odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat as FedEx Cup champion. Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite at +240.

To watch the 2022 TOUR Championship on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for 2022 TOUR Championship are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA Tour Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday where every shot will be shown live.

Thursday Featured Groups:

2:05 PM ET: Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

1:45 PM ET: Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy

12:35 PM ET: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa

11:55 AM ET: Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

1 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1 to 2:30 p.m.: General coverage

2:30 to 7 p.m.: General coverage

12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round

12 to 1:30 p.m.: General coverage

1:30 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4