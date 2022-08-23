Full list of tee times for Round 1 of TOUR Championship

The PGA TOUR presents the 2022 TOUR Championship, the third and final leg of the FedEx Cup. The 2022 TOUR Championship will be held at the Par 70 East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The FedEx Cup will be decided among the players ranked in the Top 30 on the PGA TOUR. Patrick Cantlay won the FedEx Cup last year, and is priced at +330 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win it all again after his victory at the BMW Championship last week.

The winner of the 2022 FedEx Cup takes home $18 million in prize money, part of an overall $58 million prize pool. The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:45 a.m. ET. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 TOUR Championship on Thursday. Note that Will Zalatoris withdrew from the TOUR Championship due to herniated discs in his back. He will not compete, and players in FedEx Cup Playoff events aren’t replaced, so the field is down to 29 golfers.