How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on August 23

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

It was announced afterwards that on Sunday, September 4, a pay-per-view entitled World Collide will be held, featuring stars of 2.0 and NXT UK. This will serve as the final show for NXT UK as the company announced that the brand will be going on hiatus in preparation for the launch of NXT Europe in 2023.

We’ve seen a gradually matriculation of UK talents to 2.0 and recent months and that was really apparent during last week’s special Heatwave episode. Tonight, we’ll get the fallout from last week and start really building toward Worlds Collide.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, August 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

NXT Champion Bron Breakker successfully defended his title against JD McDonagh in the main event of Heatwave last week and as has been the case throughout his long reign, he was immediately greeted by a new challenger afterwards. That challenger was NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate, who captured the title for the second-time last month in a tournament that still has yet to air. It already appears that Breakker-Bate will be the main event for Worlds Collide, so we’ll see what they have to say to each other tonight.

Bate was far from the the only NXT UK superstar to pull up to Heatwave last week. Blair Davenport appeared in a backstage segment, snatching up Indi Hartwell’s letter from Dexter Lumis and ripping it up. We also got former NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus causing chaos, attacking the Creed Brothers in the ring before challenging current NXT UK tag champs Briggs and Jensen to a title match. We’ll get that championship bout tonight.

Also on tonight’s show, Apollo Crews will go one-on-one with Grayson Waller and Wendy Choo will blow off her long-running feud with Tiffany Stratton in a Lights Out match.