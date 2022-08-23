How to watch Bryce Harper's rehab start on Tuesday for Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper will begin a rehab assignment this week, per Matt Gelb. Harper has been sidelined with a fractured left thumb since the end of June. He had surgery to repair the injury and was given a 6-8 week recovery time.

On Tuesday, Harper will join the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs for five games. If all goes well and he doesn’t set any setbacks, the plan is to have him take the day off on Sunday, August 28 and re-join the Phillies next Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Harper’s first scheduled game will take place on Tuesday as he and the IronPigs host the Gwinnett Stripers, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Harper has played in 64 games and is hitting .318 with 21 home runs and 48 RBI this season for Philadelphia. When healthy, he should automatically slot back into the top of the lineup, playing either outfield or DH.

How to watch Bryce Harper rehab start

Game: Gwinnett Stripers vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs

Date: Tuesday, August 23

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Live stream: MiLB.tv