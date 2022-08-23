Pick on the Total for the Brewers-Dodgers game on August 23

The Milwaukee Brewers are locked up in a tight race for the National League Central with the St. Louis Cardinals and will turn to their ace on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a battle of All Star starters.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-145, 7)

Corbin Burnes has done his best work on the road the past two seasons, registering a lower road ERA than home ERA the past two seasons with a 1.94 ERA and five home runs allowed across 69 2/3 innings while opponents are hitting just .174 off of him on the road.

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin has a National League-best 15 wins and will look to keep his home dominance going with a lifetime 27-3 home record with a .149 opponents batting average and 1.53 ERA.

Numbers do point to regression with Gonsolin’s success with a fielding independent this season of 3.35 while his ERA in 2022 is just 2.12 while Burnes, who’s getting 3.1 more strikeouts per nine innings than Gonsolin, has a higher ERA at 2.48, but a lower fielding independent at 3.01 with having fewer guys make contact.

The Brewers back up Burnes with three different hitters in the lineup with at least 22 home runs this season, the only team in the National League that has three different hitters with at least 22 home runs, and entered this series tied with the Dodgers for most home runs per game on the road.

The reigning Cy Young Award winner, Burnes, led the Brewers to a win over the Dodgers in his last start and will make it two in a row over the Dodgers.

The Play: Brewers +125

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.