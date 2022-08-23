Will Zalatoris withdraws from TOUR Championship

Will Zalatoris, ranked No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings, has withdrawn from the 2022 TOUR Championship due to two herniated discs in his back.

The PGA TOUR announced on Twitter that the 26-year-old golfer, who finished second in both the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship in 2022, will also be out for the Presidents’ Cup next month.

Zalatoris was listed at +2000 to win the championship in opening odds without starting strokes, and at +280 to finish in the top-5, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

He notched his first ever PGA TOUR win earlier this month at the FedEx St. Jude’s Championship, the first of the three legs of the FedExCup playoffs. This was a breakthrough win for Zalatoris, who was voted PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year in the 2020-21 season.

He withdrew early from the second leg with lower back pain, losing his spot at the top of the FedExCup standings.

Most herniated disc injuries do not require surgery.