Kevin Durant plans to return to Nets for start of 2022-23 NBA season

The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant have decided to move forward with their partnership together, according to the team’s social media. That means for now, Durant is returning to the Nets for the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Nets brass met with Durant and all parties agreed it was best to move on. Durant and Kyrie Irving now both seem to be back in Brooklyn, which elevates this team into the title contender realm. This doesn’t mean Durant still won’t request or trade or has designs on playing outside of Brooklyn, but it does mean those discussions are likely tabled for another season.

Irving’s contract situation is murky but he’s likely to suit up for most of the team’s games with New York City’s vaccine mandate no longer being in effect. Irving was unable to play home games last year due to the mandate, which limited his availability and resulted in the Nets pulling his long-term extension. That upset Durant, which sparked the trade request.