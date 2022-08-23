Odds for each fight in Episode 5 of UFC: Dana White’s Contender Series

Dana White’s Contender Series is back this week with Episode 5 of Season 6 on Tuesday, August 23. The five-fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada and serve as another opportunity for UFC president Dana White to scout talent, as participants then have the chance to earn contracts. The action gets started at 8 p.m. ET on WatchESPN/ESPN+.

The fighters competing this week are doing so under lofty expectations. After Dana White expressed disdain at the performances in the season premiere, the subsequent fighters have brought the heat. Last week marked the second time this season that all five victorious fighters earned a contract. This brought the total for this season to 14. Can the fighters tonight measure up?

The night will kick off in a battle of Brazilian strawweights as Rayanne Amanda takes on Denise Gomes. Both of these women mean business, and the show should start with a bang. The second fight of the night will see bantamweights facing off. The 29-year-old veteran Joshua Wang-Kim takes on the 21-year-old Cameron Saaiman. If the latter can earn a contract, he would be one of the youngest competitors in the UFC.

The third bout of the night is another flyweight bout which marks the fourth showcasing of the weight class to this point in the season. Erisson Ferreira competed last season and even came away with a unanimous decision win but left without a contract offer. He is back to earn one against Jesus Aguilar.

The penultimate match of the night will feature welterweights Amir Gogoladze and Darius Flowers duking it out. Gogoladze has finished his last three opponents in the first round of their fights. Flowers is a machine as he enters on a three-match win streak, with all three fights happening within a three-week span. The main event of the evening heads to the heavyweight division as Eduardo Neves faces Michael Parkin. Both fighters enter with an undefeated 5-0 record in their pro careers.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds for Episode 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series

Eduardo Neves: -190

Michael Parkin: +160

Amir Gogoladze: -275

Darius Flowers: +230

Erisson Ferreira da Silva: -175

Jesus Aguilar: +150

Joshua Wang-Kim: -225

Cameron Saaiman: +190

Rayanne Amanda: +215

Denise Gomes: -255

