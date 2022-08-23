Chase Young placed on PUP list, out at least 4 games

The Washington Commanders lost Chase Young, their star defensive end, in Week 10 of last season to an ACL injury. Young still hasn’t returned to practice and will now be placed on the PUP list to start the season. That designation means he will be out at least four weeks and possibly more.

The team will continue to be ultra cautious with their young defender. Before his injury last year, Young hadn’t lived up to expectations in his second season. His ability is off the charts and nobody is doubting he will be a star in this league, but this year would be a good time for him to move toward a higher level of consistency.

Despite an impressive group of defensive players up front, Washington didn’t live up to expectations defensively. No Young to start the season will be a tough base to start from. Jack Del Rio will need to get his defense together sooner than later if he wants to keep his job.