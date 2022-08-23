 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lions WR Jameson Williams to return from ACL injury mid-season

The Lions will be without their No. 1 pick until mid-season

By Chet Gresham
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the twelfth overall pick to the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions first round draft pick, Jameson Williams, tore his ACL in the national title game last January and will likely be out until mid-season, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

He is listed as being out with a “non football injury,” but that’s because his injury took place in college, not the NFL. There wasn’t much hope that Williams would be ready for Week 1, but some optimistic reports had him returning earlier than “mid-season.”

The Lions will likely roll with D.J. Chark, Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown at receiver until Williams returns and even then the rookie will probably be eased back into game reps. Chark has been getting a lot of praise out of camp, and if he can stay healthy, we know he has big upside for fantasy football. But, St. Brown was Jared Goff’s top target last season and could easily lead the team in targets this year.

