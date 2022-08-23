Lions WR Jameson Williams to return from ACL injury mid-season

The Lions first round draft pick, Jameson Williams, tore his ACL in the national title game last January and will likely be out until mid-season, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Lions are moving rookie WR Jameson Williams to the Reserve/NFI list today, per source.



This was always the plan for Williams, the first-round pick who suffered a torn ACL in January’s national championship game. The hope is he’ll be ready to play around midseason. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 23, 2022

He is listed as being out with a “non football injury,” but that’s because his injury took place in college, not the NFL. There wasn’t much hope that Williams would be ready for Week 1, but some optimistic reports had him returning earlier than “mid-season.”

The Lions will likely roll with D.J. Chark, Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown at receiver until Williams returns and even then the rookie will probably be eased back into game reps. Chark has been getting a lot of praise out of camp, and if he can stay healthy, we know he has big upside for fantasy football. But, St. Brown was Jared Goff’s top target last season and could easily lead the team in targets this year.