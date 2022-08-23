TOUR Championship Picks: Top PGA TOUR Golf Winner Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and the Action Network’s Jason Sobel join The Sweat to give their top picks for the TOUR Championship.

Emerson Lotzia:

Who will be this year’s FedExCup champion? Who will take home that fat $18 million dollar check?

Geoff Ulrich:

Oh, man, I’m so tempted to pick Rahm. I’m just going to chicken out, though, and just say Scottie Scheffler.

Jason Sobel:

Two of the last three years we’ve seen the No. 1 guy just go out and win it. Like I said, Rory McIlroy I think is a really nice play, I think it wraps the PGA TOUR season in a nice bow as the most vocal leader of the PGA TOUR, the most outspoken player in favor and in defense of the PGA TOUR, goes and wins their big prize at the end of the year. I’ll take Rory coming back from six down.

Geoff’s Pick: Scottie Scheffler

Jason’s Pick: Rory McIlroy

