Michael Penix Jr. named starting quarterback at Washington

The Washington Huskies will be rolling with Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback, head coach Kalen DeBoer announced. Penix Jr. beat out Dylan Morris and Sam Huard to win the job and will get his first shot to prove his coach right on September 3 against Kent State.

Penix Jr. had a breakout season at Indiana in 2020, where he nearly led the Hoosiers past Ohio State in a 42-35 thriller. Penix Jr. had five touchdowns in that game and threw for nearly 500 yards. He had signature moments against Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State that season which set up a lot of buzz for his 2021 campaign. However, injuries and inconsistent play led to Penix Jr. ultimately transferring out of the program. He now hopes to have a resurgence at Washington.

The Huskies’ win total for the season is set at 7.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over being priced at -130. Penix Jr. is listed at +15000 to win the Heisman Trophy.