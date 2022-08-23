49ers RB Elijah Mitchell on track to play Week 1 vs. Bears

San Francisco 49ers starting running back Elijah Mitchell is on track to return from injury Week 1, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mitchell has been dealing with a hamstring injury and the team doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to get him back before Week 1.

Mitchell was the lead back last season and kept that designation even through injuries. As long as he’s healthy, he should be the main running back. Behind him are Jeff Wilson Jr., Trey Sermon and rookie Tyrion Davis-Price. As is the case for the 49ers most seasons, we will likely see multiple running backs have a shot at fantasy football relevance due to injuries.