Gus Edwards placed on PUP list, out at least 4 games

The Baltimore Ravens will e without running back Gus Edwards for at least the first four games of the season, as he’s been placed on the PUP list to start the season. Edwards suffered a knee injury days before Week 1 of the 2021 season.

The Ravens had extremely bad luck with injuries to running backs last year and now are just hoping to get those players back sooner than later. J.K. Dobbins, the Ravens likely lead back, is back at practice and won’t go on the PUP list. It is still unknown if he’ll be a full go for Week 1, but he should be ready to contribute in the first few weeks.

If Dobbins were to miss Week 1, the Ravens have Mike Davis, rookie Tyler Badie and Justice Hill available. There really is no indication as to how that group would work during a game, but Davis has the most experience of the group.