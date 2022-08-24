Heisman Trophy odds for Jahmyr Gibbs, stats, projections, and more

The 2022 college football season is quickly approaching and we have preseason Heisman Trophy odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll look at Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who could be a very deadly transfer portal pickup for the Crimson Tide this season.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Gibbs currently has +3500 odds to win the award. He shares the same odds as Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson.

2021 Stats

Gibbs spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Georgia Tech, serving as one of the lone brights of the fledgling Geoff Collins Era in Atlanta. Last season, he took 143 carries for 746 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and also caught 35 passes for 465 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Those numbers earned him First-Team All-ACC and Second-Team All-American honors.

What does Jahmyr Gibbs need to do to win the Heisman Trophy?

It’s not hard to imagine Gibbs arriving to Tuscaloosa and immediately putting together an all-time rushing season for the Crimson Tide. The question of his Heisman candidacy is a different story considering that he’ll be taking handoffs from the reigning Heisman winner in quarterback Bryce Young.

To win the award, Gibbs will need to rival the numbers of the last ‘Bama running back to win it in Derrick Henry. That would mean him hovering around 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns, leaving no doubt about his worthiness of the trophy even in the presence of Young.