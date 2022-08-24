Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 TOUR Championship

The PGA TOUR presents The 2022 TOUR Championship from the East Lake Golf Club right outside of downtown Atlanta, Georgia from Thursday August 25 to Sunday, August 28.

The TOUR Championship is the third and final leg of the FedEx Cup with the top 30 ranked players taking part in the competition on the Par 70 course. The winner of the FedEx Cup will receive $18 million.

Patrick Cantlay, winner of last week’s BMW Championship, won the FedEx Cup in 2021 and is No. 2 going into this week’s event. He has eight starting strokes and is +330 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the event given the additional strokes. Scottie Scheffler, who has 10 starting strokes, is +260.

The weather for this weekend in Atlanta might be tricky. There’s a healthy chance of thunderstorms all four days.

Thursday, August 25

Hi 78°, Low 69°: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms. Light and variable wins.

Friday, August 26

Hi 85°, Low 69°: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms. Light winds out of the south.

Saturday, August 27

Hi 86°, Low 70°: Partly cloudy in the morning with a 50 percent chance of storms developing throughout the afternoon. Light winds out of the southeast.

Sunday, August 28

Hi 84°, Low 71°: Expected thunderstorms in the morning with clearer skies in the afternoon. Winds out of the east-southeast at 5-10 MPH