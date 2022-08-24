Which teams are in the 2022-23 Champions League draw?

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League gets started in September with the group stage, but before that happens they’ll need to get through the draw for each team to find out who their opponents will be.

The draw is set to take place on Thursday, August 25 from Istanbul, Turkey, which is where the final will be held in 2023.

Ahead of the draw, let’s take a look at which teams will be in the group stage this year, whether they got there from an automatic berth in their domestic league, or had to fight through a playoff to claim their spot.

Here are the automatic qualifiers for the 2022-23 competition:

La Liga: Real Madrid (1st), Barcelona (2nd), Atletico Madrid (3rd), Sevilla (4th)

English Premier League: Manchester City (1st), Liverpool (2nd), Chelsea (3rd), Tottenham Hotspur (4th)

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich (1st), Borussia Dortmund (2nd), Bayer Leverkusen (3rd), RB Leipzig (4th), Eintracht Frankfurt (Europa League winners)

Serie A: AC Milan (1st), Inter Milan (2nd), Napoli (3rd), Juventus (4th)

Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain (1st), Olympique Marseille (2nd)

Primeira Liga (Portugal): FC Porto (1st), Sporting CP (2nd)

Belgian First Division: Club Brugge (1st)

Ukrainian Premier League: Shakhtar Donetsk (1st)

Dutch Eredivisie: Ajax (1st)

Scottish Premiership: Celtic (1st)

Austrian Bundesliga: RB Salzburg (1st)

Here are the teams that earned a spot through the playoff, which officially wrap up on August 24:

Maccabi Haifa (Israel) or Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

FC Copenhagen (Denmark) or Trabzonspor (Turkey)

Bodo Glimt (Norway) or Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Qarabag (Azerbaijan) or Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic)

Rangers (Scotland) or PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) or Benfica (Portugal)

Here’s a look at each pot ahead of Thursday’s draw:

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City

AC Milan

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

FC Porto

Ajax

Pot 2

Liverpool

Chelsea

Barcelona

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Sevilla

RB Leipzig

Tottenham

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund

RB Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan

Napoli

Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen

Pot 4

Club Brugge

Celtic

There are still several teams that will be placed in either pot 3 or 4, which include Marseille, who qualified by finishing second in Ligue 1, and the six winners from the playoff round.