How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on August 24

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

We’re getting closer and closer to the All Out pay-per-view next Sunday and the company will make one last pit stop in northeast Ohio before spending all of next week in the Chicago area. In a surprise twist, we’ll be getting the All Out main event tonight...well, at least that’s what’s been scheduled.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, August 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

The undisputed world championship will be decided tonight as AEW World Champion CM Punk will battle interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the gold tonight. This was going to be the main event of All Out in 11 days but after the two had a heated exchange on last week’s show, the title match was moved up to tonight. It’s a curious decision to give away the ppv main event on free tv the week before and one has to wonder if there will be some kind of bait-and-switch angle that will set up the ppv match in Chicago. Either way, we’ll see how this plays out.

The tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Trios Champions continues tonight as Will Ospreay and Aussie Open will team up to face Death Triangle. The winner will advance to the semifinals to face the Elite, who defeated Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee last week with a returning Kenny Omega. Given Ospreay’s public online beef with Omega, that’s the semifinal showdown we’ll most likely get.

Also on the show, after being turned on by his sons, Billy Gunn will go one-on-one with his son Colten Gunn. We’ll also hear from Ricky Starks, where he’ll most likely challenge former partner Powerhouse Hobbs to a match at All Out.