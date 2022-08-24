Who is favored to win 2022 TOUR Championship?

The FexExCup Playoffs will end this weekend at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, this year’s Masters champion, is the favorite to take home the $18 million grand prize and set the record for the highest single-season earnings in PGA TOUR history.

2022 TOUR Championship favorite

The TOUR Championship operates using starting strokes based on golfers’ performances in the first two FedExCup events, so Scheffler will start Thursday at 10-under par, making him a solid bet to win it all with such a significant early advantage.

Behind Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay will start 8-under, and his odds to win the championship are at +300, per DraftKings Sportsbook. With only 29 golfers participating after Will Zalatoris dropped out with a back injury, the field is relatively small, but it features some of the best players in the world. Rory McIlroy (4-under start, +900), Cameron Smith (3-under start, +2500), and Justin Thomas (3-under start, +2200) could all end up in the running, though it would be a shock to see Cantlay or Scheffler blow such a major starting lead.

In both 2020 and 2021, the winner of the Championship was not the golfer who shot the lowest score over 72 holes, and some PGA TOUR members, including Rory McIlroy, have expressed that they would like to see a different format — for instance, match play rather than starting strokes at the annual tournament.

Since the FedExCup began in 2007, the scoring methods have changed several times.