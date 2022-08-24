Pick on the Total for the Reds-Phillies game on August 24

The Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in four innings against Cincinnati Reds starter T.J. Zeuch last week and will look to keep their bats hot against him at home on Wednesday.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-240, 8.5)

In both of his two starts this season, Zeuch has allowed six runs in four innings after registering a 6.70 ERA between 13 starts at the Double-A and Triple-A level this season.

For the Phillies, Christopher Sanchez is making his first MLB start since July 5. On the season, he’s averaging 3.4 walks per nine innings. Between his eight relief appearances and two starts, he’s registered a 3.80 ERA.

The Phillies rank 18th in bullpen ERA, and they are dealing with a pair of injuries to some of their more major relievers; Corey Knebel and Seranthony Dominguez are on the injured list.

The Reds own the MLB’s worst ERA and had to use their only healthy reliever with an ERA below 3.13, Alexis Diaz, in Tuesday’s loss.

Thirteen runs were scored after the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game, and Wednesday’s pitching matchup should keep both offenses hot and lead to another slugfest.

The Play: Reds vs. Phillies Over 8.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.