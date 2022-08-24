McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo agree to part ways at end of 2022 season

McLaren Racing and Daniel Ricciardo have agreed to part ways at the conclusion of the 2022 season, mutually deciding to terminate the contract early. Ricciardo said he is “unsure of what the future holds” but there’s a good chance he’ll be able to latch on with another team. We’ll see who McLaren goes after to fill Ricciardo’s seat.

The team thanks Daniel for his dedication and contribution, including that memorable win in Monza. We look forward to finishing the season strongly together. — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 24, 2022

Ricciardo will continue racing for McLaren this season, and currently sits in 12th place in the driver’s standings. McLaren is in a fight with Alpine for the fourth spot in the constructors table, so there’s still something for the team and Ricciardo to achieve together as their time nears an end.

Fellow McLaren racer Lando Norris, who sits in seventh place among drivers, is expected to retain his seat. We’ll see if McLaren makes a big move or decides to go with a up-and-coming talent to replace Ricciardo.