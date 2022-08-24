Pitt names USC transfer Kedon Slovis starting quarterback

Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi announced today that USC senior transfer Kedon Slovis will be the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

Pat Narduzzi just announced that Kedon Slovis will be Pitt's starting quarterback. — Chris Peak (@PantherLair) August 24, 2022

Slovis announced his intent to transfer in December after Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was named USC’s new head coach. OU QB Caleb Williams made the move west shortly after Riley, and Slovis will now fill the shoes of 2021 Heisman candidate and current Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett at Pitt.

The 6’3 senior made 26 starts in his three seasons with the Trojans, and threw for 2,153 yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 2021. Pitt topped the ACC Coastal division last season and won the conference championship, going 7-1 in conference play and 11-3 overall, and Narduzzi’s Panthers will be trying to recapture that success with 14 returning starters.

Slovis will face his first opponent Week 1 in West Virginia. The Mountaineers will have Georgia transfer JT Daniels at the helm, and their new offensive coordinator is Slovis’ former quarterbacks coach from USC, which should provide an interesting dynamic heading into the opener.