Report: Chet Holmgren has torn ligaments in foot

The Oklahoma City Thunder might be without No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren for a while, as the rookie suffered ligament damage in his foot according to Shams Charania. Holmgren is currently exploring his treatment options.

Exams show Chet Holmgren has potential torn ligaments in his foot, sources said. A timetable is being determined based on further evaluations. https://t.co/vig5zWOSzz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 24, 2022

This was a concern with Holmgren coming out of college, as his frame and playing style lend to wear and tear on his legs. The rookie impressed in Summer League and was the co-favorite to win Rookie of the Year with Paolo Banchero at +350 per DraftKings Sportsbook after the Las Vegas edition.

The Thunder aren’t in a big hurry to win a lot of games, so they’re going to take the cautious approach with Holmgren regardless of the final outcome of his injury. However, this is not a great sign early in his career given the concerns many had about him. We’ll see if he’ll be ready to start the season or whether he’ll miss time.