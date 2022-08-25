NFL preseason schedule: Best games to watch in Week 3 of the preseason

The final week of the preseason is upon us, so that means the regular season is only a couple of weeks away. Week 3 of the preseason has 16 games on tap, starting with two games on Thursday night. The San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans will kick off at 8:15 pm ET and air on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service will host Thursday night football games, so this will be a preview of what viewers can expect this season.

There are no shocking odds this week, with it being the last week of the preseason. There are two games this week with six-point spreads, the first is the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills. The second is the Washington Commanders and the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are sporting an NFL-record 22-game preseason winning streak.

Here are some of our favorite games to watch in the Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Be sure to check out the complete Week 3 schedule so you don’t miss any of the action.

Date: 08/25/2022

Start time: 8:15 pm ET

What to watch: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has played his starters during the first two weeks of the preseason and will likely do so again. Packers head coach Matt LeFleur is mulling on whether or not to play his starters. If he does play, a preseason matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes is worth watching. Mahomes has been on point during the preseason, and with two weeks off, they will look to finish out the preseason strong.

Date: 08/28/2022

Start time: 4:30 pm ET

What to watch: Lions head coach Dan Campbell, and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin plan on playing their starters for the first half of the game. Lions quarterback Jared Goff won’t play, but the rest of the first team offense will suit up, which means running back Deandre Swift will be some reps. For the Steelers, it looks like Mitch Trubisky will be QB1, but will have to fend off rookie Kenny Pickett. He will need a good showing this week to lock up the job.

Buffalo Bills vs. Carolina Panthers

Date: 8/26/2022

Start time: 7:00 pm ET

What to watch: Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said most starters will play in Friday night's game. Baker Mayfield was named the starter for the Panthers, so he will get all of the first team reps. The Bills played their starters a good amount last week, so they aren’t likely to play this week. Still seeing what Mayfield can do is worth the watch.