F1 schedule: Belgian Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Formula One’s summer break is over as the drivers are gearing up for the final stretch of the season. We are 13 races into the 2022 schedule, and Max Verstappen has eight victories. Next up is the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. The action gets started on Friday, August 26, with two practices, is followed by another practice and qualifying on Saturday, August 27 and ends with the race on Sunday, August 28.

As per usual with F1 events, there is a huge time difference between the event times and local times here in the U.S. The two practice sessions on Friday will be held at 8 a.m. ET on ESPNU and then at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2. The final practice on Saturday will air on ESPN2 at 7 a.m. ET with qualifying following on the same channel at 10 a.m. ET. The 2022 Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, August 28 will begin at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

All events will be broadcasted on various ESPN channels noted below and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Verstappen is favored with -115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Charles Leclerc (+350), Lewis Hamilton (+400), George Russell (+900) and Carlos Sainz (+1100). Verstappen will be going for his ninth win this season and is chasing the record of 13 wins held by both Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Belgian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, August 26

8 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

11 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, August 27

7 a.m. — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

10 a.m. — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, August 28

9 a.m. — 2022 Belgian Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN