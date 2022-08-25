Breaking down the weather forecast for F1’s 2022 Belgian Grand Prix

Formula One returns this weekend after being off for a few weeks for their summer break. The 2022 Belgian Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, August 28 at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium. This will be the 14th race of the 22-race schedule. The action will get started on Friday, August 26 leading up to the race on Sunday, August 28.

The weather for the week starts warm and humid. This will lead to an increased chance of thunderstorms as we get into the second day of events on Saturday, followed by the race on Sunday. The good news is that it doesn’t look like prolonged rain is expected, just thunderstorms in spots that should pass quickly.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix this weekend in Stavelot, Belgium, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, August 26

Hi 78°, Low 61°: Very warm and humid, 25% chance of rain

8 a.m. ET: Practice 1

11 a.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, August 27

Hi 74°, Low 58°: A thunderstorm in spots, 40% chance of rain

7 a.m. ET: Practice 3

10 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, August 28

Hi 71°, Low 55°: A thunderstorm in spots, 40% chance of rain

9 a.m. ET: 2022 Belgian Grand Prix (44 laps, 191.414 miles)