F1 practice live stream: How to watch Belgian Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

This weekend, Formula One racing is in Belgium for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday, August 28 at 9:00 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 27. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 8:00 a.m. ET and 11:00 a.m. ET The third practice run is Saturday at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -115, followed by Charles Leclerc at +350. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +400. Their odds to finish as the fastest qualifier sit at -105 and +165 respectively.

How to watch practice for the Belgian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, August 26, 7:55 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, August 26, 10:55 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, August 27, 6:55 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU/ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Friday’s practices will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU, while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Belgium Grand Prix weekend.