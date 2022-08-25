 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice start time: When the Belgian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By TeddyRicketson
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary. Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

The summer break for Formula One has come and gone, and it is time to get back to racing. The 2022 Belgium Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, August 28. The weekend’s events get started with two practices on Friday, August 26 and the final practice session on Saturday, August 27. The Friday practices will be at 8 a.m. ET on ESPNU and at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2. The Saturday practice will be held at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

All three practices will air on ESPNU/ESPN2. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

Verstappen entered the week favored with -115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Charles Leclerc (+350), Lewis Hamilton (+400), George Russell (+900) and Carlos Sainz (+1100).

How to watch practice for the Belgian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, August 26, 7:55 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, August 26, 10:55 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, August 27, 6:55 a.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN

2022 Belgian Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
3 Max Verstappen 1
4 Sergio Pérez 11
5 Valtteri Bottas 77
6 Lewis Hamilton 44
7 Pierre Gasly 10
8 Lando Norris 4
9 Yuki Tsunoda 22
10 Lance Stroll 18
11 Fernando Alonso 14
12 George Russell 63
13 Sebastian Vettel 5
14 Daniel Ricciardo 3
15 Mick Schumacher 47
16 Kevin Magnussen 20
17 Guanyu Zhou 24
18 Alexander Albon 23
19 Nicholas Latifi 6
20 Esteban Ocon 31

