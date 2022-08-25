F1 practice start time: When the Belgian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

The summer break for Formula One has come and gone, and it is time to get back to racing. The 2022 Belgium Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, August 28. The weekend’s events get started with two practices on Friday, August 26 and the final practice session on Saturday, August 27. The Friday practices will be at 8 a.m. ET on ESPNU and at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2. The Saturday practice will be held at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

All three practices will air on ESPNU/ESPN2. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

Verstappen entered the week favored with -115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Charles Leclerc (+350), Lewis Hamilton (+400), George Russell (+900) and Carlos Sainz (+1100).

How to watch practice for the Belgian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, August 26, 7:55 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, August 26, 10:55 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, August 27, 6:55 a.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN