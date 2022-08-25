Heisman Trophy odds for Will Levis, stats, projections, and more

The 2022 college football season is quickly approaching and we have preseason Heisman Trophy odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll look at Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who is already receiving hype as a top quarterback prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Levis currently has +5000 odds to win the award. He shares the same odds will fellow dark horse quarterback Devin Leary of NC State.

2021 Stats

After two seasons as a backup at Penn State, Levis transferred to Kentucky in February of 2021 and ended up leading the Wildcats to a 10-3 record that fall. The Middletown, CT, native completed 66% of his passes through the air for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also used his legs a lot, punching in nine touchdowns on the ground.

Prior to the season, UK head coach Mark Stoops hired Liam Coen from the Los Angeles Rams as their new offensive coordinator to introduce a modern NFL style of offense to the program. Levis was certainly a beneficiary of that move and with Coen heading back to the Rams, Stoops reached back to the NFL and hired 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello. It’s this coaching as to why NFL scouts are already talking up Levis for draft season next spring.

What does Will Levis need to do to win the Heisman Trophy?

Levis will need to improve both his passing and rushing numbers from last season while cutting down his interceptions. Of course, that’s only half the battle as he’ll also need to lead the Wildcats to another 10-win season to get consideration.

Kentucky has a very manageable schedule and Levis has the opportunity to rack up both wins and “Heisman moments” to impress voters. The marquee game on the calendar will come on November 19 when the Wildcats play host to Georgia. If he’s able to knock off the defending national champions in front of the home crowd in Lexington, KY, the image of Kentucky students carrying him off Kroger Field may be enough to vault him to the top of the board.