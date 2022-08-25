Champions League odds, picks: Predicting who will win Europe’s top club soccer competition in 2022-23 after the draw

The draw for the 2022-23 Champions League tournament is complete and we’ve got all the teams set in groups. That means it’s time to make predictions for Europe’s top club competition. Here’s a look at how the teams shape up this year, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The favorites

The addition of Erling Haaland has changed Man City’s attack for the better so far this season. Will it be enough to finally win a Champions League title? The oddsmakers seem to think so, as Pep Guardiola’s group is once again the favorite to lift this trophy. City’s back line tends to have problems in the worst moments, so it’s hard to back this group to win it all.

The other contenders

PSG (+400)

PSG is the other perennial flopper in Champions League play, although this year’s outfit looks ridiculous. Neymar has found his form, Kylian Mbappe is back and Lionel Messi remains ageless. The peripheral pieces are starting to play up to their capabilities, and the path out of the group stage is favorable. After last year’s knockout round blunders, this group is ready for redemption.

Bayern Munich has quietly remained a powerhouse despite losing Robert Lewandowski in the transfer window. Sadio Mane has been great, and youngster Jamal Musiala is firing early. If Bayern’s back line can hold up, this team should be able to make noise. Unfortunately, the group draw is brutal with both Barcelona and Inter Milan in the stage. That draw presents some hesitancy when it comes to picking Germany’s top club to win it all.

The Reds have been off to a brutal start in the Premier League this season, but they did make the final last year before falling flat against Real Madrid. Liverpool still has Mo Salah in attack, although questions are starting to arise about his lack of production. Can Jurgen Klopp find a solution, or will a somewhat tricky group draw be the end of Liverpool’s magical run?

Real Madrid (+850)

The holders are in a middle tier between true challengers and dark horse teams. It’s an interesting spot to be in, because not much changed for Real Madrid over the transfer window. Mbappe spurned them but Los Blancos still have Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Vinicius Jr. in the fold. Casemiro moving to Manchester United will hurt, but there’s enough depth in Carlo Ancelotti’s team to make a run at a Champions League repeat.

Best bet to win league: PSG (+400)

It’s probably not a good idea to take PSG or Manchester City to win this competition given the history of both clubs. However, the paths out of the group are favorable enough at this stage to back one of them. PSG looks like the better unit so far and has the talent to overwhelm oppositions routinely. It doesn’t matter what your defense looks like if you’re scoring three goals every game, so PSG is the pick at the moment.

