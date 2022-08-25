How to watch Champions League draw on TV and via live stream

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League is just around the corner, with the group stage set to get underway in September. The draw is taking place on Thursday, August 25 from Istanbul, Turkey, which is where the final will be held in 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re planning on watching this year’s UEFA Champions League group stage draw.

Champions League 2022 draw

Date: Thursday, August 25

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: None

Livestream: Paramount+, CBS Sports HQ, UEFA.com

The draw takes place after 32 teams are placed into four different pots based on several factors. Pot 1 is filled with the league champions from the top six European leagues, as well as last year’s UEFA winners in Champions League (Real Madrid) and Europa League (Eintracht Frankfurt). The rest of the pots are filled using UEFA club coefficient, which is determined by how well the respective clubs have done in European tournaments throughout the last five years.

Real Madrid will look to defend their title after defeating Liverpool with a 1-0 score in the final earlier this year. It was their 14th overall title, and their first win since the 2018 season, when they defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the final.

The group stage gets started on September 6 as each team will play against each club in their group twice. The top two finishers from each group will advance to the Round of 16, while the bottom two from each group will be sent home. The knockout rounds begin in February of 2023, where teams will battle it out in a two-leg series each round up until the final, which will be decided by a single match on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul.