Champions League draw: Live updates, results, groups for 2022-23 competition

Here’s how the Champions League draw is playing out.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
FBL-EUR-C1-DRAW-LOGO
This photograph taken on August 25, 2022, shows the UEFA Champions League football tournament logo prior to the draw ceremony for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League football tournament in Istanbul.
Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022-23 Champions League draw will officially slot the 32 teams taking part in this year’s tournament into their initial groups. The group stage tends to be fairly straightforward, although there are some teams in Pots 3 and 4 which could cause bigger clubs problems. Reigning champions Real Madrid are in Pot 1, while runners-up Liverpool are in Pot 2. Manchester City, the current odds-on favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Champions League, is in Pot 1.

Here are all the latest group stage updates from the Champions League draw for this year’s tournament.

Champions League draw 2022-23 results

Group A

Ajax
Liverpool
Napoli
TBD

Group B

FC Porto
Atletico Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
TBD

Group C

Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Inter Milan
TBD

Group D

Eintracht Frankfurt
Tottenham Hotspur
Sporting CP
TBD

Group E

AC Milan
Chelsea
RB Salzburg
TBD

Group F

Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Shakhtar Donetsk
TBD

Group G

Manchester City
Sevilla
Borussia Dortmund
TBD

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus
Benfica
TBD

