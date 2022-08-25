Champions League draw: Live updates, results, groups for 2022-23 competition

The 2022-23 Champions League draw will officially slot the 32 teams taking part in this year’s tournament into their initial groups. The group stage tends to be fairly straightforward, although there are some teams in Pots 3 and 4 which could cause bigger clubs problems. Reigning champions Real Madrid are in Pot 1, while runners-up Liverpool are in Pot 2. Manchester City, the current odds-on favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Champions League, is in Pot 1.
Here are all the latest group stage updates from the Champions League draw for this year’s tournament.
Champions League draw 2022-23 results
Group A
Ajax
Liverpool
Napoli
TBD
Group B
FC Porto
Atletico Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
TBD
Group C
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Inter Milan
TBD
Group D
Eintracht Frankfurt
Tottenham Hotspur
Sporting CP
TBD
Group E
AC Milan
Chelsea
RB Salzburg
TBD
Group F
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Shakhtar Donetsk
TBD
Group G
Manchester City
Sevilla
Borussia Dortmund
TBD
Group H
Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus
Benfica
TBD