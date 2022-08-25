Champions League draw: Live updates, results, groups for 2022-23 competition

The 2022-23 Champions League draw will officially slot the 32 teams taking part in this year’s tournament into their initial groups. The group stage tends to be fairly straightforward, although there are some teams in Pots 3 and 4 which could cause bigger clubs problems. Reigning champions Real Madrid are in Pot 1, while runners-up Liverpool are in Pot 2. Manchester City, the current odds-on favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Champions League, is in Pot 1.

Here are all the latest group stage updates from the Champions League draw for this year’s tournament.

Champions League draw 2022-23 results

Group A

Ajax

Liverpool

Napoli

TBD

Group B

FC Porto

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

TBD

Group C

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Inter Milan

TBD

Group D

Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham Hotspur

Sporting CP

TBD

Group E

AC Milan

Chelsea

RB Salzburg

TBD

Group F

Real Madrid

RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk

TBD

Group G

Manchester City

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

TBD

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus

Benfica

TBD