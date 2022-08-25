Full list of tee times for Round 2 of TOUR Championship

The PGA TOUR is in Atlanta this week for the 2022 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. And after his dominant performance at the 2022 Masters, Scottie Scheffler is once again dominating in Georgia after the first 18 holes.

Scheffler fired an opening round 65, which when paired with his starting strokes lead in the TOUR Championship’s handicap format, has him at -15 after the first round. That’s five shots clear of Xander Schauffele at -10, and it’s possible Scheffler laps the field again especially with the added lead he started the day with in the 30-man event with a $58 million prize pool.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Scheffler is a favorite to the entire field to win at -120, with his closest competition as Schauffele at +550. Matt Fitzpatrick is alone in third place at -9 on both the odds board and leaderboard, and he’s priced at +1200.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 11:35 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the TOUR Championship on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on PGA TOUR Live, with The Golf Channel airing the television broadcast from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the TOUR Championship on Friday, with the current score including starting strokes from all players included.