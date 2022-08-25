Breaking down the weather forecast for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway will host NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series races this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida. The weather could become a factor this weekend with high chances of rain, especially on Saturday, so be sure to track for updates leading into race time in case of any delays.

Ahead of qualifying, Chase Elliott is the odds favorite to win the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Cup Series race on DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at +1000. He’s closely followed by Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace, who are all tied at +1200.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Daytona International Speedway this weekend in Daytona Beach, FL, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, August 26

Hi 89°, Low 74°: Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm in the afternoon, 70% chance of rain

3:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series, Qualifying

5:05 p.m. ET, Cup Series, Qualifying

7:30 p.m. ET, Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola (100 laps, 250 miles)

Saturday, August 27

Hi 87°, Low 75°: Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm, 81% chance of rain

7:00 p.m. ET, Coke Zero Sugar 400 (160 laps, 400 miles)