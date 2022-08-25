Champions League 2022 draw: Group B teams, odds, picks, predictions

FC Porto and Atletico Madrid highlight Group B in this year’s Champions League draw. They’re joined by Bayer Leverkusen from Germany and Club Brugge from Belgium. Porto has a long history in UCL, with two titles under their belt from 1987 and 2004. Atletico Madrid is still chasing their first-ever Champions League trophy after exiting in the quarterfinals last year with a 1-0 aggregate loss to Manchester City. Here’s a full look at Group B.

Teams

FC Porto

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge

Odds to win group

FC Porto (TBD)

Atletico Madrid (TBD)

Bayer Leverkusen (TBD)

Club Brugge (TBD)

Picks to advance from group: FC Porto and Atletico Madrid

Porto is led by several dangerous attackers like Mehdi Taremi and Evanilson, who both have two goals to their name after just three games in Primeira Liga. Defender Ivan Marcano also has a pair goals as Porto is off to a perfect 3-0-0 start in league play. They’ll be chasing down their third-ever UCL title while Atletico Madrid will likely advance out of the group stage as well. Leverkusen could give them a run for their money if they get on a hot streak in the group stage, but Club Brugge doesn’t have much of a chance against three exceptionally solid teams.

