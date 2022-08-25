Champions League 2022 draw: Group C teams, odds, picks, predictions

Group C, which is being dubbed the “Group of Death”, is packed with three incredibly solid clubs with Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Inter Milan. Viktoria Plzen rounds out the group, but this setup all but guarantees an early exit for the Czech side. With three contenders and only two berths into the knockout rounds, let’s take a look at how Group C stacked up after the draw.

Teams

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Inter Milan

Viktoria Plzen

Odds to win group

Bayern Munich (TBD)

Barcelona (TBD)

Inter Milan (TBD)

Viktoria Plzen (TBD)

Picks to advance from group: Bayern Munich and Barcelona

The highlight of this group that the world will be looking forward to has to be Robert Lewandowski’s first match against his old club as Barcelona goes head-to-head with Bayern Munich. Lewandowski spent nearly a decade with Munich, dominating the league and winning six Bundesliga scoring titles in a Bayern kit. These two sides were both drawn into Group E last year, which saw Munich top the group and Barcelona finish in third place, making the transfer to Europa League.

Bayern hasn’t missed a beat since Lewandowski’s departure, still dominating the Bundesliga table so far this season as newly-signed Sadio Mane has done well to help fill the gap thus far.

I’m picking both of those two clubs to advance out of the group stage and into the knockouts, while I see Inter Milan finishing in third and head to Europa League this time around. Unfortunately for Plzen, they’re likely to finish last and will be lucky to be able to grind out any kind of result against the other three teams.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.