Champions League 2022 draw: Group D teams, odds, picks, predictions

Eintracht Frankfurt is making their first appearance since in Europe’s top club competition since 1959-60, when they made it to the final in the European Cup. They were crowned Europa League champions last season and will make their debut in the modern era of UEFA Champions League, after being drawn into Group D along with Tottenham, Sporting CP, and Olympique Marseille. Here’s a look at how Group D shakes out.

Teams

Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham Hotspur

Sporting CP

Olympique Marseille

Odds to win group

Eintracht Frankfurt (TBD)

Tottenham (TBD)

Sporting CP (TBD)

Marseille (TBD)

Picks to advance from group: Tottenham and Sporting CP

Antonio Conte’s side has been impressive through the last couple of seasons, and are off to a great start in Premier League this year already. Led by Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, Spurs should make a case for a deep run as they make their first UCL appearance since the 2019-20 season. Sporting CP makes their second consecutive appearance in the tournament after exiting in the Round of 16 last season at the hands of Manchester City. They should see a relatively comfortable second place finish, as both Frankfurt and Marseille will hope to defy the odds and grab a top-two finish themselves.

