Champions League 2022 draw: Group E teams, odds, picks, predictions

AC Milan and Chelsea are the top two teams in Group E, with RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb rounding out the group. Chelsea suffered some significant setbacks last season with Roman Abramovich’s ties to Russia, resulting in a string of poor results down the stretch. Thomas Tuchel’s club will want to change that this year. AC Milan are hoping to build on last year’s Serie A title. Here’s how Group E stacks up.

Teams

AC Milan

Chelsea

RB Salzburg

Dinamo Zagreb

Odds to win group

AC Milan (TBD)

Chelsea (TBD)

RB Salzburg (TBD)

Dinamo Zagreb (TBD)

Picks to advance from group: AC Milan and Chelsea

RB Salzburg has been known to get a result here and there, but AC Milan and Chelsea won’t be denied here. The talent gap is too much, and both teams are looking to build on performances from last season. This group sets up well for AC Milan and Chelsea to make the knockout round.

