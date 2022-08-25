Champions League 2022 draw: Group F teams, odds, picks, predictions

Group F for the 2022-23 Champions League is set an it features the title holders Real Madrid, along with RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetski and Celtic FC. Real Madrid are the clear favorites in this group, but Shakhtar Donetsk have been able to upset them in the past and have some familiarity playing them in this competition. RB Leipzig is capable of springing a surprise as well. Here’s how Group F shapes up in the Champions League.

Teams

Real Madrid

RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic FC

Odds to win group

Real Madrid (TBD)

RB Leipzig (TBD)

Shakhtar Donetsk (TBD)

Celtic FC (TBD)

Picks to advance from group: Real Madrid and RB Leipzig

The defending champions got a favorable group and should move on with no problems. Leipzig have lost key players over the years and might struggle, but there’s no third team which could present a true challenge for the German club. Back Real Madrid and RB Leipzig to move into the knockout round.

