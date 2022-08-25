Champions League 2022 draw: Group G teams, odds, picks, predictions

Group G might be one of the toughest groups to project in the 2022-23 Champions League, with three notable teams gunning for two knockout spots. FC Copenhagen will be overlooked in this one, which might help the Danish club fly under the radar. Here’s how Group G shapes up.

Teams

Manchester City

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

FC Copenhagen

Odds to win group

Manchester City (TBD)

Sevilla (TBD)

Borussia Dortmund (TBD)

FC Copenhagen (TBD)

Picks to advance from group: Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund

Pep Guardiola’s crew should win this group with no problems, which means it really comes down to the second spot between Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund. The Spanish club has been consistently solid but Dortmund has more offensive upside and gets the nod here.

