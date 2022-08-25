Champions League 2022 draw: Group H teams, odds, picks, predictions

Two of the most underwhelming Champions League performers find themselves in the same group for the 2022-23 competition, as PSG and Juventus headline Group H. Benfica is a pesky outfit and can present some challenges, while Maccabi Haifa is the club flying under the radar. Here’s a look at Group H for this year’s Champions League.

Teams

Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus

Benfica

Maccabi Haifa

Picks to advance from group: PSG and Juventus

PSG should be able to run through this group with no issues behind the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Juventus has lost some key players, so that team could be susceptible to a club like Benfica. For now, the Serie A giants are the pick to join PSG out of this group.

