Champions League 2022 draw: Group H teams, odds, picks, predictions

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League draw was held on Thursday, August 25. We break down what to know about Group H.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Ligue 1 Uber Eats”Lille OSC v Paris Saint Germain”
Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain during the French Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Paris Saint Germain at Pierre-Mauroy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Lille, France.
Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Two of the most underwhelming Champions League performers find themselves in the same group for the 2022-23 competition, as PSG and Juventus headline Group H. Benfica is a pesky outfit and can present some challenges, while Maccabi Haifa is the club flying under the radar. Here’s a look at Group H for this year’s Champions League.

Teams

Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus
Benfica
Maccabi Haifa

Odds to win group

Paris Saint-Germain (TBD)
Juventus (TBD)
Benfica (TBD)
Maccabi Haifa (TBD)

Picks to advance from group: PSG and Juventus

PSG should be able to run through this group with no issues behind the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Juventus has lost some key players, so that team could be susceptible to a club like Benfica. For now, the Serie A giants are the pick to join PSG out of this group.

