Who won the TOUR Championship last year?

The four-day TOUR Championship will kick off on Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. after a tumultuous year for the PGA Tour.

In the final leg of the FedEx Cup, the top golfers benefit from a starting strokes format, in which previous standings determine how many strokes under par the golfers start with. This gives top players like Scottie Scheffler, who is opening 10-under, and Patrick Cantlay, opening 8-under, a huge advantage.

TOUR Championship winners

Who won last year?

American golfer Patrick Cantlay took home the TOUR Championship win last year, and has the chance to become the first golfer to win back-to-back FedExCups. After taking home the win at last weekend’s BMW Championship, the second leg of the three-weekend FedExCup, he’s listed at +300 to take home the trophy this weekend, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Past winners

Dustin Johnson won the TOUR Championship in 2020, and Rory McIlroy took home the victory in 2019. Xander Schauffele, who currently has the third-best odds to win this year’s TOUR Championship, came in second in both 2019 and 2020.