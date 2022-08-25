Preseason Heisman Trophy winner odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

The countdown to the college football season has reached single digits, and while we haven’t seen a down played yet, there are some early returning favorites to win college football’s most prestigious award.

Last year, Alabama Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young took home the Heisman Trophy, and as he returns for a third year in Tuscaloosa, he’s high in the preseason running. Let’s take a look at who else might be the best player in college football in 2022.

2022 Heisman Trophy preseason odds

Favorites

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud leads the odds for the Heisman at +220, with Alabama’s Young shortly behind at +380 and USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams with the third-best odds at +700.

The Heisman voters love a quarterback and at these three flagship programs, all of which have good chances of making the CFP, all three will have plenty of opportunities to showcase their talent against tough opponents.

Only one player has ever won the award twice (Ohio State’s Archie Griffin, 1974-75), so a back-to-back win for Young would make history. Stroud has arguably the best slate of running backs and wide receivers in the NCAA downfield, and Williams’ move to USC with his former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has all the makings of a comeback to the national stage for the Trojans.

Last season, Williams threw for 1,915 yards and 21 touchdowns after coming in midseason to replace Spencer Rattler. Stroud threw for over 4,000 yards and 44 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.

Pick: USC’s Caleb Williams. He’s at +700 right now because of the unknowns going into USC’s season with a new head coach and a lot of transfer portal pickups filling the roster, but his raw talent combined with Riley’s coaching and USC’s resources and opponents should let him put on a masterclass during the 2022 season.

Sleepers

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is coming into the season at +3500, and the RB position has a lot of potential to individually shine as opposed to wide receivers, who share half the credit with their QBs. Henderson is going to be an absolute force this season if he can avoid injury, and he’s one of my favorite dark horse candidates.

There’s also the Texas issue for sleeper candidates. QB Quinn Ewers and RB Bijan Robinson have the much larger “can Texas actually win” question mark hanging over their heads, but if the Longhorns can finally settle back into consistent success, Ewers at +3500 and Robinson at +2200 might just find their names on the ballot come December.

Pick: It has to be Henderson out of the sleepers. Ohio State is going to be a real threat this year with Stroud in his second year. While the Buckeyes have a talented wide receiver class, they also lost a few starters in that position, which will give Henderson the chance to shine this season.

Here is the complete list of odds for the 2022 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 Heisman Trophy Odds Player Odds Player Odds CJ Stroud +220 Bryce Young +380 Caleb Williams +700 Will Anderson Jr. +1600 Bijan Robinson +2200 Jaxon Smith-Njigba +2500 Dillon Gabriel +3000 Quinn Ewers +3500 TreVeyon Henderson +3500 Tyler Van Dyke +3500 Jahmyr Gibbs +3500 Hendon Hooker +4000 Anthony Richardson +4000 DJ Uiagalelei +4500 Will Levis +5000 Devin Leary +5000 Spencer Rattler +5500 Cade Klubnik +6000 Malik Cunningham +6000 Devon Achane +6000 Cameron Rising +6000 Braelon Allen +6000 Kedon Slovis +7000 Will Rogers +7000 KJ Jefferson +7000 Tyler Buchner +7000 Jaxson Dart +7000 Max Johnson +7000 Dorian Thompson-Robinson +8000 Jase McClellan +8000 Jayden Daniels +8000 Jack Miller III +8000 Phil Jurkovec +8000 Bo Nix +8000 JT Daniels +8000 Jordan Addison +8000 Stetson Bennett IV +8000 Aidan O'Connell +9000 Travis Dye +9000 JJ McCarthy +9000 Kendall Milton +10000 Casey Thompson +10000 Cameron Ward +10000 Sean Clifford +10000 Blake Corum +10000 Jake Haener +10000 Tank Bigsby +10000 Spencer Sanders +10000 Luke Altmyer +10000 Chris Rodriguez Jr. +10000 Haynes King +10000 Jaren Hall +10000 Grayson McCall +10000 Will Shipley +10000 Mohamed Ibrahim +10000 Brennan Armstrong +10000 Marvin Harrison Jr. +12000 Conner Weigman +12000 Brock Bowers +12000 Deuce Vaughn +15000 Cade McNamara +15000 Israel Abanikanda +15000 Zach Calzada +15000 Blake Shapen +15000 Taulia Tagovailoa +15000 Michael Mayer +15000 Tyler Shough +15000 Michael Penix Jr. +15000 Adrian Martinez +15000 Drew Pyne +15000 Zach Evans +15000 Jarek Broussard +15000 Donovan Edwards +15000 Kayshon Boutte +15000 Sean Tucker +18000 Payton Thorne +18000 Zach Charbonnet +20000 Gerry Bohanon +20000 Jayden Reed +20000 Emory Jones +20000 Noah Sewell +20000 Tanner McKee +20000 Clayton Tune +20000 Lyn-J Dixon +20000 Marvin Mims +20000

