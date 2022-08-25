 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Preseason Heisman Trophy winner odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Here’s the price for every player in contention for the 2022 Heisman Trophy, to be awarded on December 10 in New York City.

By grace.mcdermott
Quarterback Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans warms up during the 2022 USC Spring Football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on April 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The countdown to the college football season has reached single digits, and while we haven’t seen a down played yet, there are some early returning favorites to win college football’s most prestigious award.

Last year, Alabama Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young took home the Heisman Trophy, and as he returns for a third year in Tuscaloosa, he’s high in the preseason running. Let’s take a look at who else might be the best player in college football in 2022.

2022 Heisman Trophy preseason odds

Favorites

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud leads the odds for the Heisman at +220, with Alabama’s Young shortly behind at +380 and USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams with the third-best odds at +700.

The Heisman voters love a quarterback and at these three flagship programs, all of which have good chances of making the CFP, all three will have plenty of opportunities to showcase their talent against tough opponents.

Only one player has ever won the award twice (Ohio State’s Archie Griffin, 1974-75), so a back-to-back win for Young would make history. Stroud has arguably the best slate of running backs and wide receivers in the NCAA downfield, and Williams’ move to USC with his former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has all the makings of a comeback to the national stage for the Trojans.

Last season, Williams threw for 1,915 yards and 21 touchdowns after coming in midseason to replace Spencer Rattler. Stroud threw for over 4,000 yards and 44 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.

Pick: USC’s Caleb Williams. He’s at +700 right now because of the unknowns going into USC’s season with a new head coach and a lot of transfer portal pickups filling the roster, but his raw talent combined with Riley’s coaching and USC’s resources and opponents should let him put on a masterclass during the 2022 season.

Sleepers

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is coming into the season at +3500, and the RB position has a lot of potential to individually shine as opposed to wide receivers, who share half the credit with their QBs. Henderson is going to be an absolute force this season if he can avoid injury, and he’s one of my favorite dark horse candidates.

There’s also the Texas issue for sleeper candidates. QB Quinn Ewers and RB Bijan Robinson have the much larger “can Texas actually win” question mark hanging over their heads, but if the Longhorns can finally settle back into consistent success, Ewers at +3500 and Robinson at +2200 might just find their names on the ballot come December.

Pick: It has to be Henderson out of the sleepers. Ohio State is going to be a real threat this year with Stroud in his second year. While the Buckeyes have a talented wide receiver class, they also lost a few starters in that position, which will give Henderson the chance to shine this season.

Here is the complete list of odds for the 2022 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 Heisman Trophy Odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
CJ Stroud +220
Bryce Young +380
Caleb Williams +700
Will Anderson Jr. +1600
Bijan Robinson +2200
Jaxon Smith-Njigba +2500
Dillon Gabriel +3000
Quinn Ewers +3500
TreVeyon Henderson +3500
Tyler Van Dyke +3500
Jahmyr Gibbs +3500
Hendon Hooker +4000
Anthony Richardson +4000
DJ Uiagalelei +4500
Will Levis +5000
Devin Leary +5000
Spencer Rattler +5500
Cade Klubnik +6000
Malik Cunningham +6000
Devon Achane +6000
Cameron Rising +6000
Braelon Allen +6000
Kedon Slovis +7000
Will Rogers +7000
KJ Jefferson +7000
Tyler Buchner +7000
Jaxson Dart +7000
Max Johnson +7000
Dorian Thompson-Robinson +8000
Jase McClellan +8000
Jayden Daniels +8000
Jack Miller III +8000
Phil Jurkovec +8000
Bo Nix +8000
JT Daniels +8000
Jordan Addison +8000
Stetson Bennett IV +8000
Aidan O'Connell +9000
Travis Dye +9000
JJ McCarthy +9000
Kendall Milton +10000
Casey Thompson +10000
Cameron Ward +10000
Sean Clifford +10000
Blake Corum +10000
Jake Haener +10000
Tank Bigsby +10000
Spencer Sanders +10000
Luke Altmyer +10000
Chris Rodriguez Jr. +10000
Haynes King +10000
Jaren Hall +10000
Grayson McCall +10000
Will Shipley +10000
Mohamed Ibrahim +10000
Brennan Armstrong +10000
Marvin Harrison Jr. +12000
Conner Weigman +12000
Brock Bowers +12000
Deuce Vaughn +15000
Cade McNamara +15000
Israel Abanikanda +15000
Zach Calzada +15000
Blake Shapen +15000
Taulia Tagovailoa +15000
Michael Mayer +15000
Tyler Shough +15000
Michael Penix Jr. +15000
Adrian Martinez +15000
Drew Pyne +15000
Zach Evans +15000
Jarek Broussard +15000
Donovan Edwards +15000
Kayshon Boutte +15000
Sean Tucker +18000
Payton Thorne +18000
Zach Charbonnet +20000
Gerry Bohanon +20000
Jayden Reed +20000
Emory Jones +20000
Noah Sewell +20000
Tanner McKee +20000
Clayton Tune +20000
Lyn-J Dixon +20000
Marvin Mims +20000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation